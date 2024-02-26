The Emirates FA Cup returns this midweek, with a place in the Quarter Finals at stake for clubs ranging from the Premier League all the way down to the National League South.

There are five Championship sides in action across the eight ties this midweek, with four of them facing off against top flight opposition.

One of those sides is Leeds United, who make the long journey south to take on Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side, as well as renewing a long-standing rivalry between the West London and West Yorkshire outfits.

Pundit issues "shock" Chelsea vs Leeds United prediction

There's no denying that Leeds have been in scintillating form in the second tier since the turn of the year, as well as progressing past Peterborough United and Plymouth Argyle to reach this stage of the most historic cup competition in world football.

Whilst facing the Blues is a major step-up in class compared to their league opponents, former Arsenal and England striker Alan Smith believes that Daniel Farke's men will turn up at Stamford Bridge full of confidence to pull off a surprise result.

“I think this will be a dangerous one for Chelsea," Smith began. Everyone thinks that they might have turned a corner, but this vibrant Leeds team will rock up to Stamford Bridge."

He concluded: "All of the Chelsea fans will be expecting a win at home, but I think there might be a shock on the cards!”

Leeds United full of confidence

As previously mentioned, the form which Leeds have showcased since defeating Birmingham City 3-0 at Elland Road on New Year's Day has been phenomenal, and none of their subsequent opponents have found the solution of how to stop what has been the second tier's dominant force of late.

What will give them even more confidence ahead of this FA Cup tie was the grit shown by the German's side to stay in the game against league leaders Leicester City on Friday night, before completing a dramatic late comeback, with Connor Roberts, Archie Gray and former Chelsea man Patrick Bamford netting three times in 14 minutes to close the gap on Enzo Maresca's side to just six points with 14 games to go.

The dynamic attacking outlets of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Dan James, Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe alongside the aforementioned Bamford will no doubt give Pochettino's side a run for their money, regardless of who starts the encounter.

Meanwhile, the previously highlighted Archie Gray will be looking to prove exactly why Premier League clubs have been circling around his signature during a stellar breakthrough season at Elland Road.

Chelsea's Wembley defeat should give Leeds United added incentive

What should give Leeds an added incentive to turn over Chelsea is Sunday's EFL Cup Final defeat, where Pochettino's side were defeated 1-0 by Liverpool, who ended the showpiece encounter with multiple teenagers on the pitch.

Given the unsettling period that Chelsea are going through despite their well-documented hefty spending sprees, it's a chance for Leeds to end all hopes of the West Londoners ending the season with some form of silverware, with it even looking like it will take a hefty effort for them to make the European places in the Premier League table.

However, Leeds mustn't go into the game with any complacency creeping in, as Chelsea put in one of their best performances of the season in the Fourth Round Replay, which saw them take apart high-flying Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park, with Enzo Fernandez scoring a sumptuous free-kick from range.

Either way, the 5,366 Whites supporters will head down to the capital full of confidence that they can emerge victorious ahead of Wednesday's 7:30PM kick-off.