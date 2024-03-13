Highlights Some big managerial changes have recently been made in the Championship as the season heats up.

Recently in the Championship, we've seen a number of big decisions made as we edge towards the home straight of the season.

This campaign has been far from dull once again as far as Sunderland are concerned, having dismissed the now Birmingham City manager Tony Mowbray in early December, before parting company with Michael Beale after just 12 games, despite still being on the coattails of the play-offs.

Owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman are continuing their search for Beale's long-term successor, whilst Mike Dodds' second spell as interim head coach this season couldn't have gone much worse, with the Black Cats losing talisman Jack Clarke to a ligament injury, as well as being defeated in six straight matches.

One club that's never too far away from the headlines as far as changing those in the dugout go is Watford.

Having only appointed Valerien Ismael in the summer, as well as extending his contract in October despite a slow start, the Pozzo family have opted for yet another change, as the Hornets' accumulation of just 10 points from 12 games in 2024 has seen them drift down to 14th place - only 7 points above 23rd place Sheffield Wednesday.

After losing four games out of their last five league games - the last of those coming at home to Coventry City on Saturday afternoon - Ismael was given his P45 and will be replaced by Tom Cleverley for the remainder of the season.

It has been reported that Scott Parker, who has won promotion with Fulham and AFC Bournemouth previously from the second tier, is on their radar, but should they look at a current Championship boss who has worked wonders in a short period of time?

Carlton Palmer issues Danny Rohl verdict

This of course, is in reference to Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl, who has given the Owls every chance of survival, despite the fact the club were winless in their first 13 games of the season.

However, since that maiden victory at home to Rotherham United on October 29th, Wednesday have accumulated the most points out of any side in the bottom half, with 35 points from 24 matches, as well as having the sixth-best home form in the division in that timeframe, with 7 of their 11 victories coming at Hillsborough.

Championship Form since 29/10/2023 League Position W D L GD Points Sheffield Wednesday 9th 11 2 11 -8 35 Watford 15th 7 7 9 1 28 Sunderland 18th 7 4 12 -5 25 All stats as per WhoScored (Correct as of 12/03/24)

Whilst eyebrows were initially raised at his appointment, former Owls defender Carlton Palmer believes that the club should be somewhat worried as clubs such as the aforementioned Sunderland and Watford target new men in the dugout.

"Sunderland and Watford are currently looking for a manager, and I think both will stay with their caretakers until the summer, which gives them time to cast an eye on who's available," Palmer told Football League World.

"One man who's making a lot of headlines is Sheffield Wednesday's young manager, Danny Rohl," he continued. "They were absolutely dead and buried, but he's got them within touching distance of possible survival in the Championship which includes four wins in the last six games."

"There'll be a lot of interest in Danny, and the club should be worried and look to tie him down on a longer contract," He claimed.

"If he gets the job done, the board should look to give him the tools required which see Sheffield Wednesday progress up the table. He's proven what he can do with a squad of players and minimal additions in the transfer window, but he's got them compact and playing in a system which has brought results.

Palmer concluded: "This would be a worrying time for Sheffield Wednesday, as he and his backroom staff - such as Chris Powell - have done a fantastic job. They just need to complete it, but I'm sure they will be sought after."

Danny Rohl should be cautious over potential Watford, Sunderland approach

Whilst there's no guarantee that the fellow Championship sides have the 34-year-old on their respective shortlists, Rohl must be cautious if an offer was to come his way.

His stock is rising at Hillsborough right now, and undoubtedly Owls fans will believe he's the man to take the club forward given his exploits throughout what has continued to be an unsettling period amid the continued friction between supporters and Dejphon Chansiri.

Rohl must also look at how Watford operate, and the fact they failed to give another promising manager - Rob Edwards - adequate time to turn around the club's fortunes, before he went on to win promotion with their bitter rivals, Luton Town.

Similarly, there would be even greater pressure if Sunderland came knocking, given the demands of a return to the Premier League as soon as possible. However, as was showcased with the firing of Beale, the Black Cats board were extremely brutal in making such a decisive decision at a critical point in the season.