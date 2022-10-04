Pundit issues score prediction ahead of Hull City vs Wigan Athletic

Hull City will be looking to end a run of five successive league defeats when they welcome Wigan Athletic to the MKM Stadium tomorrow evening.

The Tigers, who opted to part company with manager Shota Arveladze on the morning of their most recent fixture against Luton Town, are now in the process of finding a replacement.

Tomorrow’s hosts have proven to be devastating on the road this season, accumulating 13 points from their five matches away from the DW Stadium.

Leam Richardson’s side have won their last three away matches and will take plenty of confidence into tomorrow’s fixture on Humberside.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Latics will inflict further misery on the Tigers and will win this game 1-0.

The verdict

Despite Wigan’s start to the season on the road, Hull will be confident that they can get back to the start of the season form tomorrow evening.

The newly-promoted Latics have been on the right end of fine margins on a number of occasions, and whilst they have proven to do the basics right and have subsequently been rewarded for that, the Tigers have the quality within the squad to really hurt teams.

Low on confidence at present, it will be interesting to see if Andy Dawson has been able to instil belief ahead of tomorrow night.

It would be no surprise if tomorrow follows suit, in regards to another Wigan victory, but admittedly, it would be no surprise also if the Tigers are able to respond and are able to secure a positive result.