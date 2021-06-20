Pundit issues player verdict as transfer development shared involving Celtic & Sunderland

Noel Whelan has backed Charlie Wyke to be a success at Celtic after it was revealed that he has moved close to leaving Sunderland.

The striker was outstanding for the Black Cats last season, scoring 26 goals in the league to help the side to the play-offs, but they ultimately came up short over two legs against Lincoln City.

Therefore, with his deal at the Stadium of Light expiring this summer, there were always doubts over his long-term future and it has been clear in recent weeks that Sunderland faced a battle to keep Wyke at the club.

The latest reports suggest he is edging closer to a move to Celtic and Whelan explained to Football Insider why he would be a good option for the Glasgow giants.

“He gives you that huge presence up front. I’ve seen him many times, he’s a handful and can bring other players into play. He’s very dangerous from wide areas and gives Celtic a different option.

“Wyke is your focal point if Celtic lose Edouard. It’s a no brainer. Celtic also won’t be losing out too much if that transfer doesn’t work out. Strikers win you matches and he could be a big asset to Celtic with their wingers.”

The verdict

You can understand Whelan’s point here, although Wyke is a completely different striker to Edouard as he lacks the mobility and movement of the Frenchman.

However, he can be the goalscorer that Celtic need, as he is a good focal point and will constantly be a threat for the side from any balls that go into the box.

On a free you can understand why Celtic are keen, but his absence will be felt by Sunderland as he was clinical for them in the past year particularly.

