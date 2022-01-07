Pundit issues message on Ben Brereton Diaz’s situation at Blackburn Rovers

Ben Brereton Diaz has lit up the Championship so far this campaign and his clinical finishing in front of goal has made him one of the most exciting strikers in the EFL right now.

That has understandably led to interest in his services from much higher up the pyramid – but with teams circling, former Rovers man Paul Robinson has urged the team to keep the forward at whatever cost, saying it is ‘very important’ to Betfred (via Sussex Live).

The Chile international has burst onto the scene this season since being given his international bow. Not much was expected of the 22-year-old player but instead, he has emerged as one of the most important players at Ewood Park.

With 20 goals in just 25 Championship outings so far this season, there is only Aleksandar Mitrovic who can boast a better record than him right now in the second tier. In any other season, Brereton Diaz would likely be the best in the division.

With Blackburn flying high in the table thanks to the goalscoring exploits of the striker, Paul Robinson has now told his former team that they need to keep hold of the player this month if they want to have a chance at finally sealing a promotion back to the Premier League.

Speaking to Betfred (via Sussex Live) about the forward, he said: “It’s very important that they keep him in January.

“He’s been linked to Newcastle as well as a number of other clubs, but this is the best opportunity Blackburn have had to get back to the Premier League and you don’t sell your best player in January if you’re planning to get there.”

If the Chile international can continue to keep banging in the goals in the second half of the season – and do it at Ewood Park rather than being tempted away by a potential Premier League move – then they could certainly bag an automatic promotion or play-off place.

The Verdict

Ben Brereton Diaz has been like a man possessed so far this season and Blackburn have arguably one of their best assets they have ever had on their hands right now. To sell him midway through the campaign would therefore be a disaster for the team.

The striker has been in fine form and has certainly proven that he can do a sensational job in the second tier. If they could keep hold of him, then he could continue to do so for the rest of the season and that would certainly cement Blackburn as one of the favourites for a promotion.

If they sell him though, then it would leave Rovers scrambling for a replacement. They may receive a hefty fee for him but where would they look to spend the money and find a striker who can guarantee as many goals in the division as him?

Paul Robinson is therefore right. If they wanted to challenge for a promotion, then the best thing they can do this month regardless of any transfers is to keep hold of their main striker.