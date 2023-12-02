Highlights Leicester City's start to the 2023-24 Championship season has brought attention to talented players like Abdul Fatawu and Callum Doyle.

Kasey McAteer, an academy graduate, has impressed after being given a chance by head coach Enzo Maresca.

Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Everton are monitoring McAteer, but Leicester is keen to retain him.

The likes of Abdul Fatawu and Callum Doyle have really impressed for the Foxes since their summer moves from Sporting CP and Man City respectively, but head coach Enzo Maresca also decided to give an academy graduate a chance in the form of Kasey McAteer.

McAteer has been with City since the age of eight, but first-team chances in recent years haven't come easily for the 22-year-old.

He made his debut in December 2021 in the Premier League at the age of 20, but a month later he was sent out on loan to Forest Green Rovers for the remainder of 2021-22, and then 12 months later he got himself another League Two loan switch - this time with AFC Wimbledon.

With just four appearances for Leicester's first-team before this season, McAteer was given a chance by Maresca in pre-season, and he has not looked back, with five goals in 13 appearances in all competitions.

Kasey McAteer's Leicester City League Stats 2023-24 Appearances 11 Goals 4 Expected Goals (xG) 3.59 Assists 0 Expected Assists (xA) 0.77 Big Chances Missed 3 Big Chances Created 0 Shots Per Game 1.5 Key Passes Per Game 0.5 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.9 Touches Per Game 29.2 (Stats Correct As Of November 30, 2023, Per Sofascore)

His performances however have caught the attention of other clubs who could be looking to give McAteer a way out of the Championship league leaders.

Who is interested in Kasey McAteer?

According to Football Transfers, two Premier League clubs are monitoring McAteer ahead of the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace and Everton are both believed to have been tracking the versatile winger, and it now remains to be seen if a move will be made by either - although the latter's current financial situation, as well as their points deduction by the Premier League, could see them ruled out of the running.

McAteer is only contracted to Leicester until the summer of 2025 currently, so it looks important that the Foxes try to get his services tied down for a lot longer.

Is it too soon for Kasey McAteer to eye up Premier League transfer?

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer has offered the Foxes hope of keeping hold of their academy product.

“It is reported that Everton and Crystal Palace are following Leicester winger Kasey McAteer," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

“The 22-year-old has played 13 games in all competitions for the Foxes this season

“McAteer has a contract that runs until the summer of 2025, Leicester are keen to retain his services but should he not renew his contract, Leicester could be forced to sell him.

“Everton’s position in the league with their points deduction may influence where McAteer might actually decide to move to.

“You’d think that McAteer might prefer to stay at Leicester at this moment in time and gain promotion, or a move to Palace (who are more stable than Everton).

“McAteer needs to keep gaining experience, so there’s no rush to leave Leicester.”