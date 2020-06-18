Pundit issues Leeds warning ahead of Cardiff clash

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United man Noel Whelan has suggested that the physical power of Cardiff City and their prowess at set-pieces could cause the Whites a headache when they meet this weekend in the Welsh capital.

The Sky Bet Championship returns this weekend and fans will be hoping for a good start for their respective sides.

Indeed, Leeds are looking to get their promotion challenge on the road with a fast start against the Bluebirds, though Neil Harris will be looking to get one over on them once again with him having a decent record against the Whites.

Cardiff are certainly going to make it tough for Leeds, and Whelan does have a few concerns about the game.

He said:

“We need to be very cautious about this game.

“We need full concentration if we are to get something out of this game. They are a very good side with a lot of dangerous players. We need to respect them.

“However, they have no crowd on their side and we need to believe in what we do. We are top of the league for a reason.

“We need to find that form, intensity and pace quickly. If we can do that we will come out as winners in this game but it is the set pieces that worry me.

“We have not had much time or contact either. Cardiff like that contact. We need to be worried about that.”

The Verdict

Of course, Whelan is right to point out Cardiff’s strengths and after the 3-3 draw at Elland Road earlier this season, the Whites are surely going to be taking this game seriously.

Cardiff will be well up for this game and Neil Harris will be eager to get three points but, at the same time, Leeds do have far more quality.

If the Whites can impose themselves they should win, and they’ll be looking to use this match as a springboard into the final matches of the campaign.