Former England international Paul Robinson believes Leeds United manager Daniel Farke won't be at Elland Road for long if he makes a poor start to life there, speaking in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

The Whites will have been extremely disappointed to have been relegated considering some of the top-quality players they have at their disposal - and they will be particularly upset about how they ended the campaign.

Sam Allardyce only had a very limited amount of time to put his stamp on the West Yorkshire side - but Leeds bowed out of the Premier League with a whimper in the end and that will make them determined to seal promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Who could give Leeds United a run for their money next season?

The 2023/24 Championship contains some top-class teams, with even those who have been promoted from League One including Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday potentially wanting to secure a place in the top half of the table.

Fellow relegated sides Leicester City and Southampton also look extremely strong and even if they lose key players, you would back both of them to replace them adequately.

In terms of other teams who could be competing for promotion, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Sunderland all look dangerous and even without Viktor Gyokeres, the Sky Blues could still be threatening.

What did Paul Robinson warn Leeds United manager Daniel Farke about?

Leeds don't have the worst start to the season in terms of fixtures, facing potential relegation battlers Cardiff City on the opening day of the season before facing Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion.

They then go on to play Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday, both of whom could be a threat but both are games the Whites will be expected to win.

If Farke can enjoy a reasonably respectable start to life at Elland Road, that could give him a bit of credit in the bank for when times get tough. But if they make a poor start, Robinson fears Leeds' boss could be sacked sooner rather than later.

He said: "I think there could be some youth development.

"In the short term, Farke’s got a remit for this season, to get to the Premier League. No one wants another sixteen years in the wilderness.

"Managers’ lifespans are getting less and less, whether it’s 12 months, 18 months, six months. He knows that if he doesn’t hit the ground running and win games, he won’t be in the job for very long."

Is Paul Robinson right?

Leeds will have new owners at the helm next season and it's unclear how patient they will be if things get tough at the start.

However, the club will be expected to secure a top-flight return at the first time of asking and that's why Farke may be gone if he endures a poor start.

It would be a shame if things don't work out because as a proven promotion-winner, he looks to be a good fit at Elland Road.

You hope he would be able to both develop young players and win promotion at the first time of asking - because getting back to the top tier will be important but their youngsters developing into good players could also be crucial for their future.

Robinson is right with his comments. Football management isn't for the faint-hearted and those who fear the sack.