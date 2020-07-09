Pundit issues Leeds concern as transfer saga threatens to get chaotic

Quoted by Football Insider, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has suggested that the situation with Jean-Kevin Augustin could ‘get messy’ as we await to see the outcome of the discussions between Leeds and Red Bull Leipzig.

The men from Elland Road signed the big striker on loan from Leipzig in the January window, with a clause in place that, if they went up to the Premier League, would see them have to pay a decent sum of money to have him permanently.

He has, however, since proven a poor signing with him unfit for most of the last few months and, indeed, his loan at United was terminated at the end of June.

If they do go up, though, there’s still the case of this clause which, in theory, will have to be paid out as it’s in a contract.

The same outlet has said Leeds could face some kind of penalty if they flout the obligation, meanwhile, and Whelan has had his say on it all:

“This could get quite messy.

“If a club have put a deal in place with certain terms then you expect it to go through, no different to anything outside of football.

“Something should have been in the contract in the first place, that he needs to play a certain amount of minutes and contribute a certain amount before he joins Leeds United permanently. You have got to cover your back.

“We signed a player unfit, overweight and not ready to play football. You would like it to have been a deal that would work for both parties. Not just for one.”

The Verdict

Whelan is right, it could get messy.

The lawyers are going to have to try and wrangle something but it would have made sense to get in a clause that they only pay up if he played a certain amount or scored a certain number of goals.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, though, and it’s now up to Leeds to try and get out of it the best they can and learn from it.