Pundit issues honest verdict on whether Sheffield Wednesday squad would stay up in the Championship

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit six points above Ipswich Town in third place but the Owls have two games in hand as they look to secure promotion to the Championship as early as possible.

Darren Moore will be starting to plan ahead for the summer transfer window and will have the Championship in mind.

Of course, there are still 13 massive games left to play this season but the Owls are in an incredibly exciting place as they chase down promotion.

Asked if there will be much business to be done in the summer should the Owls maintain form and secure promotion, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Is the squad good enough to stay in the Championship next season? I think so.

“Is the squad good enough to get promotion out of the Championship? No.

“Therefore, there’s business to be done in the summer, big recruitment to be done.

“We’ve seen this season that recruitment has been very important. The chairman and Darren have got that bang on right and I think it’s as important next season to get things right.”

The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday have a squad full of higher-level quality and certainly have the personnel to at least survive the Championship drop, should contract situations be sorted upon promotion.

However, with Sunderland proving that teams can compete for the play-offs after winning promotion from League One, the Owls have the scope to be ambitious.

This could force Sheffield Wednesday to become more creative in the summer transfer window and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

The Yorkshire club still have a very strong core to the squad and the summer will be about bolstering competition levels all across the pitch.