Pundit issues honest verdict on controversial decision in Portsmouth’s win at Shrewsbury

EFL pundit Sam Parkin has suggested that he believes Danny Cowley is right to appeal the red card issued to forward John Marquis in their 2-1 win at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, but also that he feels the appeal will be unsuccessful.

Portsmouth were able to make it back-to-back wins in Cowley’s first two matches in charge by securing a hard-fought win to lift them back into the play-off places in League One. It was a win that demonstrated their ability to be more attacking when they can be, with them having got themselves into a 2-0 lead in the first half through Marcus Harness and Marquis, and also dig in when required.

Cowley’s side were forced to scrap it out to secure the three points in the second period, after Marquis was shown a red card for a challenge that appeared to see him win the ball but also catch his opponent with a forceful challenge. The Portsmouth boss suggested after the game that the club would look to appeal the decision and get it over-turned if they can.

“Portsmouth

1 of 19 The full capacity of Fratton Park is 20,620 True False

Speaking on EFL on Quest, Parkin suggested that he believes that Marquis should not have been sent off for the challenge and that Portsmouth are right to lodge an appeal. However, he also suggested that it will not be successful given he can understand why it was given in the modern-day game.

He said: “I can understand why the referee’s given it, but for me it’s a yellow card at worst. I think it will split opinion it’s very much a modern-day sending-off, but I think Danny Cowley is probably right to appeal it, but it won’t be successful.”

The verdict

This is a fair assessment from Parkin, and although there will be many Portsmouth fans who will be wondering how an appeal for the red card can not be successful, it is often the case where decisions made like that remain the same because you can make a case for the red.

It would be a major blow for Portsmouth to lose Marquis for the next few games following his dismissal at Shrewsbury, with the forward crucial to their hopes of going on to secure a place inside the play-offs in League One this term. However, it will also provide the chance for the new Pompey boss to take a look at other options available in his squad.

Portsmouth will hope that their appeal can be successful, but in the event that it is not they will need to find other ways of scoring goals in the last third. You would back Cowley to be able to find a way to do that given the start he has made to the job so far.