Pundit issues honest thoughts on potential Leeds United, Celtic transfer deal

Paul Robinson has insisted that Odsonne Edouard would be a “massive” signing for Leeds United, amid speculation linking the forward with a move to Elland Road.

The Mirror have recently claimed that Leeds are targeting an ambitious move for Edouard, as the Whites remain on the cusp of winning promotion to the Premier League.

Edouard has scored 60 goals in 126 games for Celtic since joining from PSG, with 21 goals coming in 27 SPFL appearances this term to help fire Neil Lennon’s side towards another league title.

The Frenchman is also said to be attracting interest from Crystal Palace, who are reportedly keen on a £25m move for the forward, showing just how much he could cost this summer.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, former Whites goalkeeper Robinson has insisted that Edouard would be a “massive” signing for Leeds.

He said: “Edouard would be a huge, huge signing. £17m for Augustin or Odsonne Edouard, there’s no comparison.

“We’re talking about proven strikers. Edouard, Mitrovic, they’re proven strikers. Mitrovic in the Championship, Edouard in the Scottish Premiership. It’s a different level.

“I think you’d take Edouard above Augustin all day long. He’s been sent home for a reason. Edouard would be real signing to excited the fans.

“It shows where the club is and he’d be a massive signing for Leeds if they could pull it off. He’s scored 60 goals in two seasons for Celtic.

“He’s still only 22 as well. If Leeds are in the market for that kind of player… he’d be a huge, huge signing and I’d love to see him at Leeds. He’d fit perfectly into the team.”

Leeds remain top of the Championship and sit six points clear of third-placed Brentford with five league games remaining this term.

Marcelo Bielsa may look to add more firepower to his squad, with a permanent move for Jean-Kevin Augustin looking unlikely due to injury.

The Verdict

I firmly agree with Robinson here – Edouard would be a fantastic signing for Leeds.

He has scored so many goals for Celtic in the past two seasons, and looks to be a real goalscoring talent who has a big future ahead of him.

He is the type of player who would fit into Bielsa’s system and style of play and his arrival would excite a lot of fans.