Pundit issues honest thoughts on Leeds United’s potential swoop for Arsenal player

Emiliano Martinez doesn’t have enough experience to become Leeds United’s first-choice goalkeeper ahead of a potential return to the Premier League, according to Alex Bruce.

Leeds may look to strengthen their goalkeeping options this summer, with Kiko Casilla’s future at Elland Road looking uncertain.

The Spaniard has lost his place in the side due to a eight-game ban following a racial abuse charge, leaving 20-year-old Illan Meslier as their number one for the remainder of the Championship campaign.

Phil Hay has recently identified Arsenal’s Emiliano Martinez as a potential replacement for Casilla, should the former Real Madrid shot-stopper depart Elland Road this summer.

But speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds defender Alex Bruce has offered his honest opinion on a potential move for the 27-year-old, warning Leeds about signing him over an experienced goalkeeper.

He said: “Well I think if you do go up you need a steady eddy between the sticks and it’s difficult to pin your hat on him because he’s hardly played.

“For me, I think they need to try and get a tried and trusted Premier League goalkeeper, you need a tried and trusted one between the sticks. Is he tried and trusted? I’d have to say I don’t know because he’s not played enough.

“The only way we’re going to see is if he makes a regular number one spot his own or signs somewhere and then we can judge him. He’s obviously got ability because you don’t play for Arsenal if you don’t have ability.”

Martinez has made 13 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, but has made only two Premier League appearances for the Gunners which have both come in the last week.

The Argentine replaced Bernd Leno who was stretchered off in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion, and he started in the 2-0 win over Southampton on Thursday night.

The Verdict

I think that there are better options out there than Martinez for Leeds.

For me, he hasn’t played enough games in the Premier League, and with Leeds gearing up for a potential return to the top-flight, they need to be thinking about replacing Casilla.

Of course, experience doesn’t mean everything. Illan Meslier hadn’t played an awful lot of games in his career before his move to Leeds, but he has been excellent since coming into the team in Casilla’s absence.