Leeds United closed the gap on the Championship's top two teams Leicester City and Ipswich Town last week when they claimed a major scalp in the form of the Foxes.

Daniel Farke's side won 1-0 at the King Power Stadium to pick up their fifth win out of their last six matches, with the match being settled by a Georginio Rutter goal from close range after he tapped home a rebound from a Sam Byram header.

Rutter has certainly taken a while to settle since his club-record £35.5 million switch from Hoffenheim earlier this year, but he is finally coming good for the Whites.

Georginio Rutter's performances in 2023-24

Rutter had a slow start to life at Elland Road, only starting in one of his 11 Premier League appearances last season following his January move, and there were question marks as to whether he would depart or not before the end of the transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund reportedly made a good offer for the forward which was turned down, and since coming off the bench in Leeds' second league contest of 2023-24 against Birmingham, he has been a major player in the side.

Georginio Rutter's Leeds United League Stats (As Of November 7, 2023) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists xG (Expected Goals xA (Expected Assists) Shots Per Game Big Chances Missed Dribbles Per Game 2022-23 Premier League 11 0 0 0.39 0.22 0.4 0 0.8 2023-24 Championship 14 3 5 4.97 4.39 2.4 5 3

Rutter opened his account for the club with a superb solo effort against Ipswich in a 4-3 win, and he backed that up after the international break with a goal and assist in a dominant victory over Millwall.

He has bagged four further assists against Millwall, Watford, QPR and Huddersfield before notching the winner against Leicester last week, and he is proving to be one of the biggest handfuls in the entire division for defenders to deal with.

Rutter isn't perfect however, and a prominent Leeds pundit has been rather critical on a certain aspect of the youngster's game.

What has Georginio Rutter been criticised on?

Adam Pope, who is Leeds' commentator for BBC radio, believes that Rutter still needs to work on certain parts of his game to be a more effective player - namely his shooting.

The attacker has been creative with five Championship assists to his name, but if his finishing and shot selection was improved then he could potentially improve on the three goals he's already got, and Pope was pretty stinging in his criticism of this part of his game.

“Georginio had some shots but they were rubbish, but no-one’s talking about those because of his all-round play," Pope said on the BBC's Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

“Is that an issue for Rutter? Technically he doesn’t shoot well, at times.

"Great with the goal, I know, I get that, his first for a while, but that is an issue for me. He drags the shots."

If Rutter is going to lead the line for Leeds then despite Joel Piroe playing with him, Rutter does indeed need to start getting better shots off.

And if he does that, then there is every chance that the mega-money man could be one of the most important players that Farke relies upon between now and the end of the season.