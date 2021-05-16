Pundit issues damning verdict on Sunderland loanee’s future with parent club

There is no way back for Jordan Jones at Rangers, despite his impressive form on loan at Sunderland, Keith Gillespie has said.

Jones found his position at Ibrox under scrutiny earlier in the season after breaching lockdown restrictions, and he was subsequently sent out on loan to Sunderland in the January transfer window.

The winger has since gone on to score three goals and provide four assists in 20 appearances in all competitions, helping the club to claim a League One play-off place this season.

Even so, it seems Gillespie still believes that Jones must look to secure a permanent departure from Ibrox in the summer transfer window.

Speaking about Jones’ future, the former Blackburn, Newcastle and Northern Ireland winger told Football Fan Cast: “I think there’s no doubt he needs to leave Rangers because there’s been a few problems there and I suppose breaking COVID rules a while back didn’t help – that was a really stupid thing to do.

“So there was no way back for him after breaking COVID rules and I think there is no way he goes back to the Rangers.”

Prior to his move away from Rangers, Jones had made 19 appearances for the newly crowned Scottish champions, scoring once, having joined the club from Kilmarnock in the summer of 2019.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Jones’ contract with Rangers, securing his future at Ibrox until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

I do think that Gillespie is right with what he is saying about Jones here.

The absence of Jones is not something that has really hindered Rangers in the past few months, with Steven Gerrard’s side comfortably securing the Scottish title without him.

As a result, it does seem hard to imagine that Jones will be able to force his way back into the side at Ibrox next season, meaning it would make sense for him to leave in search of more regular first-team football.

Indeed, given his form for Sunderland in the past few months, you do feel as though Jones would be the subject of a fair amount of interest if he was to look for a permanent departure from Rangers this summer.