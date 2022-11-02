Pundit issues claim on QPR manager’s appearance at recent Rangers game after previous links

Pundit Tam McManus believes there was nothing untoward about Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale showing up at Ibrox for Scottish Premiership side Rangers’ 4-1 victory over Aberdeen at the weekend, speaking to Ibrox News.

These comments come following last month’s report from Alan Nixon that the Gers would be interested in luring the 42-year-old to Glasgow once more if they were to sever ties with current boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

If they were to part ways with the former Arsenal defender, officials north of the border would be keen to appoint someone who already knows the club and Beale fits this requirement.

He worked alongside Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, helping the Gers to win the Scottish Premiership title in 2021 before moving on to Aston Villa with the Liverpool legend later that year. With this, there were rumours regarding a potential departure from Loftus Road less than five months after he put pen to paper on a contract to take his current side forward for the long term.

And these departure links only got stronger when Wolverhampton Wanderers made an official approach for him – an approach that was knocked back by Beale who has remained loyal to the cause in the English capital.

Because of this, it may come as no surprise then that McManus isn’t reading too much into the current QPR manager’s appearance at the Aberdeen game last weekend.

He said: “I don’t think there was anything untoward [about Beale being at the game].

“His team played on Friday night so he probably just came up for the game. But that would’ve set tongues wagging in the stands amongst the supporters that he was at the game.”

The Verdict:

Considering his previous work in Glasgow, you can understand why some Rangers fans may want him back because he played a key role at Ibrox and will be a fondly remembered figure at the club for many years.

Aston Villa’s decline following his departure from the Midlands just goes to show how important he was to Gerrard during their time north of the border – and his promising start at QPR will only give officials at Ibrox more encouragement that he will be able to make the step up.

You could easily see them parting ways with van Bronckhorst following the Gers’ 3-1 home loss against Ajax yesterday evening, with the Scottish outfit failing to win a single point in their six games in the Champions League group stages.

In fairness to them, they were up against it before a ball was kicked with Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli all in their group, but they didn’t even compete in some games and that’s why the Dutchman may come under some pressure.

Looking at this potential move from Beale’s perspective though, he already has a good project going on at Loftus Road and he won’t want to relocate again after making the move to London in the summer.