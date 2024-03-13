Highlights Jones's impact at Charlton with three wins and three draws shows promise for next season's prospects despite initial struggles.

Under Jones, Charlton pulled 10 points clear of relegation, showing a more clinical and combative style of play in their matches.

The forward options rotation and the emergence of top scorer Alfie May under Jones' management hint at a strong future for Charlton.

Overall, the 2023/24 season has been quite underwhelming as far as Charlton Athletic are concerned.

Despite a number of high-profile signings which were made under the initial management of Dean Holden in the summer, followed by Michael Appleton in the recent January transfer window, the Addicks' chances of even reaching their targets for this League One season went many moons ago.

In fact, just a few short weeks ago, the South London outfit who remain one of several ex-Premier League sides in the third tier were staring the possibility of relegation to League Two in the face, which led to the critical decision of parting ways with the aforementioned Appleton, and bringing in the former Luton Town, Stoke City and Southampton head coach, Nathan Jones.

"Fantastic..." - Pundit hails Nathan Jones impact at Charlton Athletic

One man who has been impressed by the Welshman's impact in SE7 is former England international defender, Carlton Palmer.

The 58-year-old believes that given his start to life at the club, the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign should be viewed as a chance to put the foundations in place for a campaign where, under Jones' management, the Addicks can re-establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the division.

"Nathan Jones is doing a fantastic job at Charlton Athletic with three wins and three draws in their last six games," he said exclusively to FLW.

"They're on 44 points. It's far too late for them to challenge for the play-offs now, as there's just too many points to make up. But, he's had a terrific start to his tenure as manager of the football club," he continued.

League One Form Table (Since Nathan Jones' Appointment) Team P GD Pts 1 Lincoln City 7 +11 17 2 Portsmouth 6 +7 14 3 Barnsley 7 +1 14 4 Derby County 7 +8 13 5 Charlton Athletic 8 +2 13 6 Reading 8 +2 13 All stats as per WhoScored (Correct as of 12/03/24)

"Next season, you would think, given the resources and the quality of players, if he's given the right tools to do the job, Charlton would at least be play-off, if not promotion contenders next year," Palmer claimed.

"We all know what Nathan Jones can do. It doesn't always work out when you go to a football club that you're successful, but he's proven that he is successful at this level previously.

He concluded: "We'll have to keep an eye on Charlton next year. They'll be a very strong outfit in League One next season."

Charlton Athletic's prospects next season

As Palmer referenced, this appointment was an extremely shrewd one in both the short and long-term, as Jones' quality as a manager at this level has seen them accumulate 13 points from his first eight matches in charge, pulling them 10 points clear of Cheltenham Town in 21st place with only eight matches of their campaign remaining.

This has included credible draws against Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers, as well as coming from behind to inflict a 2-1 scoreline on Derby County at Pride Park on February 27th, proving how much more clinical, resolute and combative they've become under the 50-year-old.

Those results will give supporters more than enough belief that once Jones has a transfer window and pre-season under his belt, their side won't be too far behind the sides challenging at the top of the table.

Jones has also made the brave call to rotate his forward options during his short stint so far, which has included dropping the division's top scorer Alfie May to a substitute role on two occasions, before the former Cheltenham man went on to reach the 20-goal mark with two goals against Carlisle United on Saturday afternoon.

Given his previous exploits at this level, which saw Luton Town sat in second place at the time of his departure to Stoke City on January 9th 2019, many will believe that Jones is more than capable of leading Charlton back into the second tier for the first time since 2020.