Pundit issues cautious West Brom player message

Former West Brom man Kevin Campbell doesn’t believe the club should put too much pressure on Daryl Dike when he returns from injury.

The USA international was a big-money addition for the Baggies in January but a series of fitness problems have prevented him from making the impact he would’ve wanted.

With the side having struggled for goals in his absence, despite creating plenty of chances, there is a hope that Dike can be the missing link when he is available for new boss Carlos Corberan.

However, speaking to Mr Gamble, pundit Campbell delivered a cautious message , although he did praise the ability of the target man.

“I don’t think that one move puts the season back on track because he’s one player who hasn’t really been a match winner for them in the past. He doesn’t have the history to say he’s had the club on his back and has been able to carry them forward.

“I think he’ll be a very good addition to come back and be injury free to utilise as a forward. But I think there’s many moving parts at West Brom and it’s important that someone comes in and gets that ship moving in the right direction.

“Daryl Dike is one component of a group of players who all need to be on the same page, which I don’t believe they have been at any stage under Steve Bruce.”

Corberan’s first game in charge is against Sheffield United on Saturday but Dike is still out.

The verdict

You can understand Campbell’s point here as there will be a big expectation on Dike when he returns and he could be the man to finish off the chances the side are creating.

But, he has been out for a long time now and he hasn’t had a run of games, so there needs to be patience, especially when he is trying to get up to speed mid-season.

Nevertheless, as Campbell says, Dike is a good player and you can be sure that Corberan will be delighted to have him available later this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.