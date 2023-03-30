Former Stoke City goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen believes Luton Town and Millwall would struggle to add much to the Premier League if they secured promotion at the end of the season, speaking on the GegenPod Football Podcast.

The Hatters are currently in fourth place as outsiders for automatic promotion with Sheffield United and Middlesbrough being framed as the two teams that will go head-to-head for second place.

However, Rob Edwards' men are just six points adrift of the top two at this stage, with the ex-Watford boss overseeing the club's continued rise after building their way up from League Two into top-tier chasers.

The Lions, meanwhile, have been a solid Championship side for quite a few years now, with their stability under Gary Rowett allowing them to secure three consecutive top-half finishes, with many backing them to make it four.

Currently in sixth place, they face considerable competition in their quest to retain their place in the play-offs but have given themselves a real chance to secure promotion and that's a big positive for them.

Sorenson isn't backing either for promotion though - and doesn't believe either would add too much to the top tier if they managed to get there despite battling well against teams with a higher budget in their division.

He said on the GegenPod Football Podcast (via Teesside Live): "I think Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick would actually be really interesting.

"They've really gone away from what they were in the past and I also like Blackburn Rovers, my former teammate Jon Dahl Tomasson doing really well over there.

"Luton and Millwall, I just struggle to see how they'll add much to the Premier League, so I think it'd be between Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Blackburn for me."

The Verdict:

That's probably slightly unfair on both teams who have done well to compete with the big teams in their division in recent seasons despite the fact they haven't had a huge amount to spend.

Both teams were able to fork out fees on players last summer though because of how well they have been run, with Luton deserving a special mention for transforming themselves into second-tier promotion hopefuls.

It wouldn't have been easy to do that but they have succeeded in their mission and it wouldn't be a massive surprise to see them in the top tier at some point, with Edwards' success at Kenilworth Road showing that the Hatters' rise hasn't just been down to Nathan Jones.

Luton's rise has arguably put the Lions under the radar - but the latter have also done well in recent years and you have to credit the board for backing Rowett last summer with some excellent additions.

Following the departure of Jed Wallace, investment was needed and that was provided with Zian Flemming proving to be an excellent replacement for the current West Bromwich Albion man.

Considering both Luton and Millwall haven't spent much in recent years and are arguably the underdogs in the promotion race, you almost want both of them to secure a top-tier return over others in the mix.