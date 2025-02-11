After a dire run of form, Stoke City finally secured a much-needed victory against Hull, giving fans a glimmer of hope in their battle against relegation.

The Potters had previously won just one of their last 15 league matches, making their triumph at the MKM Stadium not just valuable in terms of points, but potentially pivotal for their season.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman analysed the significance of the result, highlighting its importance for new manager Mark Robins and the team’s morale.

He also raised concerns over Stoke’s attacking struggles and their potential over-reliance on goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Don Goodman: “That Win Was Huge”

Reflecting on Stoke City's victory at Hull, Goodman did not understate the importance of the result.

Speaking via OLBG, Goodman said: "Stoke City's win at Hull City was huge. Absolutely huge. Before that, they had only won one in 15 games. They were in serious danger and still are, but it was also really important for Mark Robins to get his first win in charge."

The pundit also pointed out a worrying trend in Stoke’s season - their dependence on goalkeeping heroics to keep them afloat.

"I worry that Stoke's best player has been their goalkeeper. The data suggests that Viktor Johansson has prevented 11 goals this season, and imagine he hadn't done so. They could already be relegated! The data tells you only Plymouth Argyle concede more chances."

The attacking woes continue to be a major issue for the Potters, particularly with the loss of key forward Tom Cannon.

"Stoke are also the lowest scorers in the Championship, and they've lost Tom Cannon, who had scored a large percentage of their goals. I know Nathan Lowe has bags of potential but, at the minute, potential is what it is."

Goodman emphasised that while the win at Hull was a psychological boost, it would mean little if Stoke failed to build on it.

"From a psychological point of view, more than anything else, that win at Hull was huge, but it's vital Stoke back it up now."

Stoke Must Build Momentum

Goodman’s comments underline just how precarious Stoke’s position remains despite their win at Hull.

At the time of writing, the Potters hover three points above the drop zone in 18th position.

Stoke’s position in the table Position Team Played Goal difference Points 18 Stoke City 30 -9 32 19 Cardiff City 30 -18 31 20 Portsmouth 31 -17 30 21 Hull City 30 -9 29 22 Derby County 31 -9 28 23 Luton Town 30 -19 27 24 Plymouth Argyle 30 -34 25

While securing three points was essential, the deeper concerns about their defensive vulnerability and goal-scoring issues cannot be ignored.

Johansson’s exceptional performances in goal have masked some of the team’s flaws, but without improvement at both ends of the pitch, Stoke's survival hopes remain uncertain.

The absence of Tom Cannon leaves a significant gap in their attacking output. Nathan Lowe’s potential is promising, but in a high-stakes relegation fight, Stoke need more than promise - they need goals.

The win at Hull was a step in the right direction, but as Goodman rightly pointed out, they must follow it up with further positive results.

For Mark Robins, the challenge now is to turn that momentum into consistency. The Championship is an unforgiving league, and without sustained improvement, Stoke could still find themselves in serious trouble.

Their next fixtures will be critical in determining whether this victory was the beginning of a revival or merely a brief respite from their struggles.