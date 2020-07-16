Pundit increases expectancy on Leeds United’s promotion charge

Speaking on the talkSPORT Breakfast show, (Thursday, 6:30 am,) former Rangers striker Ally McCoist has said that he would be staggered if Leeds United do not get themselves promoted this season now.

A win for Leeds United tonight against Barnsley would see them on the brink of a return to the Premier League.

Three points tonight against the Tykes sees them go ahead of West Brom by five and Brentford by six, with the Bees’ goal difference the only thing stopping the Whites really celebrating tonight.

Indeed, it looks as though they are almost there and, though they must get through tonight with a win to really look comfortable, McCoist cannot see the Whites mucking this one up now.

Speaking this morning, he said:

“People were saying they were falling apart after the Cardiff game but I just thought the Cardiff game, fighting for the play-offs themselves, that could happen.

“Since then they’ve only dropped two points against a Luton side who are fighting for their lives. They’ve been in great form, I’d be staggered if this isn’t the year Leeds went up.

“The top-flight will be looking forward to the return of Leeds United.”

The Verdict

Leeds fans won’t be counting their chickens, of course, as they are too well trained in knowing not to get ahead of themselves, but things are looking good.

A win tonight would see them on the verge of going up and, against a Barnsley side that is bottom of the league, they have to fancy their chances.

The Tykes will be up for a battle, though, and so Leeds must do a professional job.