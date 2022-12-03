Pundit identifies seemingly impressive West Brom trait Corberan will want to ditch

Former West Brom striker Kevin Campbell says Baggies manager Carlos Corberan will want to change the fact his side have the best disciplinary record in the Championship.

Corberan returned to English football in late October, taking over at The Hawthorns following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Despite losing his opening match in charge, the Spaniard has since overseen three straight wins to guide the club away from the relegation zone.

One thing that West Brom have managed well throughout the campaign is their discipline, with the Baggies having received fewer cards than any other Championship side so far this season.

But while that may be a useful asset for the club in terms of avoiding the threat of losing players to suspension, Campbell still believes that is something Corberan will want to change.

Speaking about the fact that the Baggies have the best disciplinary record in the division, Campbell told West Brom News: “Well, here’s the funny thing: When the team is doing well and winning games – you don’t tend to find that they’re the cleanest team in the world because they have to get stuck in.

“So I’m sure Carlos Coreberan will get rid of that for 10 wins on the bounce. The competitive nature and the edge that you need in the Championship – being the nicest team isn’t good.”

The Verdict

You can’t argue with Campbell’s suggestion that Corberan would take more wins over less cards if offered it.

Ultimately it is results that teams, and indeed managers given it is their job at stake, must prioritise, and as Campbell suggests, they may need to pick up a few more cards.

Doing that would therefore highlight an increase in commitment on the pitch from this West Brom side, in terms of putting their foot into tackles and leaving their mark on a game more significantly.

This therefore gives Corberan something else to think about as he learns more and more about his side, although he has certainly given himself a strong foundation to build on with those three wins.