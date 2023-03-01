Pundit identifies problem Burnley may have in trying to sign Nathan Tella from Southampton

Nathan Tella has been a massive hit in the Championship in Burnley colours this season after joining the Clarets on loan from Southampton.

The Lancashire outfit look set for a Premier League return but on the flip side of things, the Saints are in a battle to retain their top-flight status.

As per a recent report from The Sun, the Clarets are still undecided as to whether or not they should chase a permanent deal for the 23-year-old.

Sharing his thoughts on Tella and the situation involving Southampton and Burnley, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I think they’re gonna go for him.

“He’s had a fantastic season and he’s been part of a fantastic Burnley side that’s played exceptionally well.”

“I’m sure they’re going to test Southampton’s resolve but I think it’s going to be very difficult for the Saints to escape the drop this season. And, therefore, he’s a player that Southampton might be looking at and saying, ‘well, he’s got promotion with Burnley. He’s our player. We’ll bring him back and play him.’

“Should Southampton go down, players will want to leave and they’ll want to offload players to get them off the wage bill. So you know, I’m sure Burnley will test the waters but a lot will depend on how things end up for the Saints.”

The verdict

Tella has been fantastic for the Clarets this season and has played a vital role in why Burnley have been so dominant in an attacking sense.

A player that has looked a level above, he should be playing Premier League football next season, one way or another.

However, if Southampton do go down, he is a player that the Saints hierarchy will perhaps want to keep hold of, given the ability he has shown in the second tier and the fact that he is probably not one of the highest earners.

The price involved in a Tella pursuit could be a stumbling block but that is perhaps one of, if not the only reason why they should not try their luck.