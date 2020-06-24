Pundit identifies potential player return that could help Leeds beat Fulham

Quoted by Football Insider, Noel Whelan has revealed that he has hopes Pablo Hernandez will be fit for Leeds United’s huge game with Fulham this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Spaniard was sorely missed at the weekend against Cardiff City as the Bluebirds ran out 2-0 winners and the lack of creativity that was on show from the Whites surely stemmed from their Spanish magician not being involved.

However, there seems a chance that he’ll be back for a crucial promotion-clash with Fulham at Elland Road this weekend, and fans will be hopeful that that will be the case.

Indeed, Whelan is also keen to seem him return as he underlined what they missed with him away from the squad last weekend in south Wales.

He said:

“We are hoping that Pablo is back against Fulham.

“We lacked that little bit of brilliance that is needed against teams like Cardiff. They sat very deep and you need that brilliance in games like that and he is the only player at the club that can produce that.

“Hopefully that inspiration is back on Saturday against Fulham.

“We definitely need to improve. We need to iron out the mistakes and get a big sharper, angrier and dangerous in front of goal.”

The Verdict

If Hernandez is back in the squad for Leeds against Fulham, it’s such a massive boost and one that will stack the odds in the Whites’ favour for the game.

If Leeds win this, and Brentford lose to West Brom, a huge gap opens up with just seven games to go after the weekend, and promotion really will be edging closer.

Hernandez will naturally give the Whites a better shot at victory, too, so fans will be eager to see him return.