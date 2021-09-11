Pundit identifies major West Brom selection boost for Millwall clash

The return of Callum Robinson to West Brom’s side for their clash with Millwall on Saturday will be a big boost for Valerien Ismael’s side, former Baggies striker Kevin Phillips has said.

Robinson started the season strongly for West Brom, scoring in each of their first three league games to help the club to second in the early Championship standings.

However, the attacker was absent from his side’s 1-0 win at Peterborough in the final game before the international break for Covid reasons.

But with Robinson having gone on to feature for the Republic of Ireland during the international break, Ismael has since confirmed that Robinson is set to return for his side when they resume their Championship campaign against Millwall at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

Now it seems as though Phillips believes that Robinson’s return will be a big lift for West Brom this weekend.

Speaking about Robinson’s return to the side, the ex-England international told West Brom News: “Massive. We spoke about it before the Peterborough game that he would be a miss, but they did the job; they got it done without one of their best players.

“Now, he’s back, which is a huge boost. The fans, the squad, the manager have to get over losing O’Shea but [a] positive is having Robinson back in the squad. Let’s hope he links back up with the other two up front.”

The Verdict

You certainly feel as though Robinson’s return to the lineup ought to be a big boost for West Brom.

The attacker started the season in brilliant form, as West Brom put down an early marker in their pursuit of a swift return to the Premier League.

As a result, having Robinson back now means that Millwall’s defence should have another big threat to deal with, and after the Lions slow start to the campaign, Robinson may be sensing the opportunity for an impressive and productive return to action.

Those of a Baggies persuasion will certainly hope that he can provide that, as they look to continue to pick up the points that show they will be contenders throughout the season in the second-tier.