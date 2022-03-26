Pundit identifies benefit international break could give to West Brom player

West Brom attacker Callum Robinson could see his improve his club form on the back of a spell on international duty with the Republic of Ireland this week, Kevin Phillips has said.

After an outstanding start to the season, Robinson’s form has dipped somewhat this season, as has been the case with a number of Baggies players.

The 27-year-old’s goal in the win over Fulham earlier this month was just his third in the Championship since August, with West Brom now slowly starting to find their feet under Steve Bruce.

Robinson has once again been handed a call-up for the Republic of Ireland for this week’s international break, where he will look to feature in friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.

Now it seems that Phillips believes that the chance to impress for his country, could also help Robinson’s form at The Hawthorns in the final few weeks of the season.

Speaking about the impact a spell with his national could have for Robinson, ex-England international Phillips told West Brom News: “When your manager sends a player away on international duty, they always wish them their best. If they haven’t been playing well, go and find some form in your training and your games.

“Try not to get injured and you come back ready to go and you’ve found a bit of form so they can be a blessing in disguise, players find it comfortable when they go away on international duty and rise to the occasion – Robinson is definitely one of those.

“If he can do that in the next couple of games then it can only benefit Steve Bruce and the squad if he comes back full of confidence and hopefully takes it into the remainder of the season.”

As things stand, West Brom currently sit 12th in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the play-off places with eight games of the regular season still to play.

The Verdict

You do get the feeling that Phillips could be right with what he is saying here.

Robinson always seems to make an impact when he is playing for the Republic of Ireland at the minute, with six goals in his last four international appearances.

If he can continue that form for his country over the next few days, it would surely give him a significant boost in confidence and momentum before he links back up with Steve Bruce’s side.

That could then allow the attacker to play a crucial role in the final weeks of the campaign, and having someone capable of stepping up like that will no doubt be vital, as West Brom look to break back into the Championship play-off places.