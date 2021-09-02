Pundit hits out at Bournemouth player following Celtic transfer

Davie Provan has branded Ryan Christie’s decision to join Bournemouth as ‘unbelievable’ and he suggested the midfielder has only moved for financial reasons.

The Cherries completed a Deadline Day swoop for the Celtic man, who was available for a bargain £2.5m as he had entered the final six months of his contract.

Securing the Scotland international was a coup for Scott Parker as there had been Premier League interest in the player, with Burnley known to be real admirers of Christie.

But, the move didn’t go down well with Provan, as the ex-Celtic man suggested to Go Radio, as quoted by the Daily Record, that it’s a real step down for Christie.

“What is that about? Why did Ryan Christie leave Celtic to go to a club like Bournemouth? I mean it’s village green stuff down there. I don’t care how much money he is on. It’s 11,500 when the ground is full and they could lose 3-0 and get applauded off the pitch.

“It’s unbelievable. I just don’t get it. Clearly, it’s all about money but to leave Celtic to go to Bournemouth is staggering.”

The verdict

This is slightly harsh on Christie, particularly suggesting he left for financial reasons, as he had an offer from Burnley which would’ve given him a bigger salary.

You can’t really argue with Provan when he talks about the size of the club, and Christie had enjoyed a brilliant start to life under Ange Postecoglou at Parkhead.

But, if he wants a new challenge and potentially wants to play in the Premier League one day, then Bournemouth could offer that and Christie will hope to justify his decision by winning promotion this season.

