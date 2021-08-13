Pundit hints why Leeds may beat Crystal Palace in race for EFL player

Paddy Kenny has suggested that the chance to stay in Yorkshire may mean in-demand Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien opts for Leeds United over Crystal Palace.

The Whites have been linked with the 22-year-old throughout the summer but reports have indicated they’re yet to make a bid of above £3 million.

Sources have informed Yorkshire Live that Palace have now joined race for O’Brien and may be more willing to make an offer closer to Huddersfield’s valuation, which is thought to be in the region of £10 million.

That would seem to mean the south London club are the frontrunners to complete the deal but, speaking to Football Insider, Kenny has suggested that the opportunity to stay in Yorkshire may mean the Terriers player opts to move to Elland Road.

He said: “It can definitely help if you’re based in the area in Yorkshire.

“He’s been there for a while now and I’m sure he’ll have settled in the area. So he could be knocking on that door and pushing for the move.

“Players don’t want to be moving here there and everywhere and they might want to get somewhere local.

“Who could turn down that chance to move from Huddersfield to Leeds? It could be a massive moment in his career.

“He’d be playing in the Premier League and I’m sure that can play a big part in signing.”

Leeds have already lost out to Palace in the race for a midfielder this summer, with Conor Gallagher moving to Selhurst Park on loan from Chelsea despite the Whites’ interest.

The Verdict

Kenny makes a strong point here but that is dependent on O’Brien’s mindset being the same as the former goalkeeper’s.

The prospect of moving to London and getting a fresh start may appeal to the 22-year-old more.

You’d say both look like fantastic options, though the opportunity to work with Marcelo Bielsa may make the Whites an appetising prospect.

Either way, the chance to the move to the Premier League is likely to turn O’Brien’s head and may see things accelerate before the end of the window.

Where he moves seems likely to come down to who makes Huddersfield a more appealing offer and only if they’re similar is the player likely to have much power.