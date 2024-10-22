Birmingham City are on top form so far this campaign, which stems from their success in the transfer window. One decision in particular, the retainment of Keshi Anderson.

Anderson has been impressing in recent weeks for the Blues, and made a statement on Saturday after scoring a brace in the 3-1 victory at Lincoln City.

The 28-year-old is now in his second season at St. Andrew's since his move from Blackpool on a free, and many expected his future to be undecided.

That was until just over a week ago, when he signed a one-year contract extension which has so far paid off for Blues boss Chris Davies.

Anderson is in his peak years and if he can continue this form, it may help Birmingham out in January to save some money regarding the potential of new arrivals.

Pundit hails Birmingham City over "masterstroke" in Keshi Anderson deal

Carlton Palmer believes that the Blues retaining Anderson is seemingly a great piece of business, when he spoke to FLW: "Keshi Anderson signed a one-year contract extension and that's proven to be a masterstroke.

"He's having a really good season, impressing in recent weeks with Birmingham top of the table and having a game in hand. The owners have invested big into the club, and the new manager has done exceptionally well.

"He's been given a lot of money to go out and bring in the players that they want to bring in to challenge at the top end of the table. It's not for Birmingham to challenge, it's to get back to the Championship at the first attempt.

"Sometimes a manager comes in and is able to get the best out of a player and that seems to be the case with Anderson. He's been outstanding in recent weeks for Birmingham, so it's good news for them and there is a buzz around the place, and Anderson seems to be popular around the dressing room, and he's contributing on the pitch also.

"Good business by Birmingham City."

Anderson is flourishing in Blues' attack

Anderson has had a solid career across the EFL. He shone through at Swindon Town after impressing consistently and at Blackpool he was a joy to watch. After recent weeks with Birmingham, you can see him getting to his best.

He provides a hard-working nature on the right-wing, by tracking back, helping the defense and in attack, he provides great strength on the ball and clinical finishing when the opportunity presents itself.

The Lincoln game proved to be a potential breakthrough for Anderson, nailing down the right-wing spot for the foreseeable after Davies had tinkered with his front four in the past.

Anderson's statistics in Birmingham City win against Lincoln City as per FotMob FotMob rating 9.0 Goals 2 Accurate passes % 18/20 (90%) Chances created 1 Tackles won % 2/2 (100%) Duels won 5

Not only can he provide the finishing touch in front of goal, his creativity is bound to come to fruition, with the likes of Jay Stansfield and Alfie May poaching on great chances.

Anderson didn't exactly flourish in his first season at St. Andrews, but so far this campaign he's proving undroppable to Davies, and was the clear standout in their win against the Imps.

Competition will always be a factor in this Birmingham side, but Anderson is ticking all the boxes at the moment.