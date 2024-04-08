Highlights Barry Bannan's future at Sheffield Wednesday remains uncertain amid contract negotiations and potential relegation.

Barry Bannan’s future at Sheffield Wednesday is in doubt as we approach the end of the regular season.

The 34-year-old has been with the Owls since the summer of 2015, and has been a regular presence in the team throughout that time.

However, his contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign and no fresh agreement has yet been reached over an extension.

The midfielder admitted that he is uncertain what the future holds for his career, hinting an exit could be on the cards.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently embroiled in a relegation battle in the Championship, so could be waiting until their league status is secure before making any decision over Bannan’s future.

Sheffield Wednesday players out of contract in 2024 - per Transfermarkt Player 1-year extension option Di'Shon Bernard No Will Vaulks No Cameron Dawson No Josh Windass No Dominic Iorfa No Barry Bannan No Liam Palmer No Lee Gregory No Ciaran Brennan No

Carlton Palmer discusses Barry Bannan’s uncertain Sheffield Wednesday future

Carlton Palmer believes that Bannan’s wages could be a stumbling block to continuing at Hillsborough if the club is relegated back to League One.

While he has praised the impact the veteran has had on the club over the last nine years, he is also unsure if he’s what Wednesday needs in the long run.

“Barry Bannan has told the club that he’s unsure about his future,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The Sheffield Wednesday captain has said he’s not had any discussions about extending his stay with the club beyond the season.

“The 34-year-old midfield player has 396 appearances for the Owls since joining in 2015.

“I think this is understandable that Sheffield Wednesday have not begun talks yet because they need to know which league they’re in.

“Barry is coming into the twilight of his game, he’s been very instrumental for Sheffield Wednesday.

“He’s been a magnificent servant to the club and he’s out of contract at the end of the season.

“Like I said, I think they’re going to have to decide.

“I don’t think they’re going to want to keep Bannan if they are in League One on the type of money that he earns.

“He’s on a huge salary.

“Okay, it’s a salary that can be paid in the Championship, but at 34 he hasn’t been as instrumental in the Championship as he was in League One.

“Sheffield Wednesday may be looking at the fact if they’re looking to push on next season, they might need more legs in the middle of the park with Barry getting into the twilight of his career.”

Palmer unsure of Bannan’s contract situation

Palmer has suggested one solution that could be found if the club is relegated, but believes moving on in the summer might be the best option if survival in the Championship is achieved.

“He’s been a magnificent servant for Sheffield Wednesday and I don’t think Sheffield Wednesday should rush into giving him a new contract yet,” he added.

“If they drop to League One, you could re-negotiate a contract with Barry that is in line with League One, and his salary, that would be good business.

“If they remain in the Championship, they could keep him as a squad player but I don’t know.

“If you want to push on and challenge and be in the top half of the league, and challenge, whether Barry would be able to hack it in the Championship next season, we’ll have to see.

“Like I said, he’s had a magnificent career at Sheffield Wednesday, he’s still a fit lad and still gets around the pitch, but I just don’t see his influence, as big as what it was in League One, in the Championship.”

Sheffield Wednesday currently occupy 23rd in the Championship table, but a 2-0 win over QPR last weekend brought them to within a point of safety.

Next up for Danny Rohl’s side is a trip to face Norwich City on Tuesday evening.

Bannan’s future is up in the air

The uncertainty surrounding Bannan’s future is likely tied to the uncertainty with the club’s league status.

However, Palmer raises some strong points that the Owls must also consider once their fate is sealed.

While he has been a great servant to the club, now could be a good time to move on unless a smaller salary can be agreed.

Bannan hasn’t been as impactful this campaign, which makes it harder to justify keeping him around in the squad longer-term.