Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town future remains uncertain following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys enjoyed a remarkable rise to the top flight, earning back-to-back promotions under the 38-year-old’s management.

This success has garnered a lot of attention, with Chelsea and Brighton both chasing his appointment.

Luton Town’s Rob Edwards has been linked with potentially replacing McKenna at Portman Road, should he depart the club.

However, it remains to be seen what his future holds, with the Suffolk outfit reportedly offering the Northern Irishman a new contract to try and convince him to stay.

Rob Edwards' Luton Town record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 76 25 20 31 32.89

Carlton Palmer gives Kieran McKenna future verdict

Carlton Palmer believes that McKenna is more likely to take the Chelsea position than accept replacing Roberto de Zerbi at Brighton.

However, he has warned that working at Stamford Bridge might not be the best next step in his career, citing Graham Potter’s difficulty there as an example to study.

“The speculation is intensifying surrounding Kieran McKenna,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The likes of Chelsea have parted company with Pochettino, Brighton parted company with their manager de Zerbi and Man United, it looks by everything that’s coming out of Old Trafford that whatever happens in the FA Cup, that Ten Hag will not be the manager next season.

“So, the speculation is intensifying around Kieran McKenna.

“Back-to-back promotions, he’s done a very, very good job so there is going to be a lot of speculation.

“As I stipulated before, I don’t think Kieran will leave Ipswich for Brighton, no disrespect, but the opportunity to manage Chelsea or Manchester United might prove too big to turn down.

“Chelsea, there’s major problems there because I don’t think it’s a straightforward thing that Pochettino left Chelsea.

“He said verbally beforehand that it’s not just about Chelsea wanting to keep him, it’s about him wanting to stay so it’s a bit of both ways.”

Palmer gives Edwards to Ipswich verdict

Palmer believes that Edwards has what it takes to succeed as McKenna’s replacement, but warned it will be a difficult task to fill his shoes.

“The person that Ipswich have been linked with is Rob Edwards from Luton Town,” he added.

“Now Rob did a fantastic job in getting Luton promoted, he also did a fantastic job last season giving Luton a chance with a minimal budget and a playing squad with very little Premier League experience until they signed the likes of Ross Barkley.

“So, yes, Rob Edwards would earn the right to get another shot at the Premier League, and obviously with Ipswich Town’s owners they have the budget to bring in the players that could potentially keep the club in the Premier League next season.

“This would be a good appointment should Kieran McKenna leave, but the fans will be bitterly disappointed to see Kieran go.

“You only have to look at the likes of Graham Potter, who went to Chelsea and it didn’t work out for him.

“I think one more season with Ipswich Town can only do him good if he keeps them in the Premier League.

“And wait for that right opportunity, right job at the right time.”

Edwards has worked wonders at Luton

Luton were competing well in the Championship prior to Edwards’ arrival, and he replaced a popular figure there in Nathan Jones.

However, he has ended up doing an excellent job at Kenilworth Road, eclipsing the work of the previous manager.

With the greater resources Ipswich may have at their disposal, this could be a fantastic opportunity for him to further enhance his reputation after a strong showing in the top flight last season.

While Luton suffered relegation, they still out-performed pre-season expectations, and earned some really impressive results along the way, proving he is a Premier League-ready coach.