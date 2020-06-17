Pundit fires Cardiff City warning the way of Leeds United

Noel Whelan has warned Leeds United that they will have to be alert to Cardiff City’s physical strengths this weekend, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side look to hit the ground running as the Championship restarts.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table ahead of the restart, but they are met by a tough Cardiff clash when they resume this Sunday.

Neil Harris’ side staged a brilliant comeback at Leeds in December to draw 3-3, using their physicality to disrupt Leeds at 3-0 and witnessing Bielsa’s side crumble at Elland Road.

And, ahead of this weekend’s trip to Cardiff, Whelan has warned the Whites they will have to be wary of the Bluebirds’ threat.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “It is a game that we need to be very, very wary of. We know the strengths that Cardiff possess.

“We know they can play football but they pose such a threat when it comes to set pieces because they have giants at the back. They use those physical attributes and that domination that they can have over teams, corners, free kicks.

“We need to be completely on it because we have not covered ourselves in glory when it comes to set pieces this season.

“The concentration levels need to be high and the body contact has to be there from the word go. They will push that and try to put it in the box at every opportunity because they are a much bigger, stronger side than us.

“If it comes down to technical ability we will win the game.”

Leeds enter this weekend a point clear of West Brom, who take on Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

However, more importantly, there is a seven-point gap to Fulham in third, with the Cottagers also in action 24 hours prior to Leeds’ game in Cardiff, as they take on Brentford.

The Verdict

Harris knows how to play against Leeds and Bielsa will have to have his side set up in just the right way to combat that.

Leeds will have to defend set-pieces in a way they haven’t managed all season and you feel this will be a real key factor in where the points end up on Sunday afternoon.

Whilst Leeds have to be aware of Cardiff’s threat, the same will apply the other way, with the Whites having the potential to really hurt Harris’ side either on the break or by bossing the ball.

