Pundit fears Valerien Ismael could be walking into major issues at West Brom as he nears switch from Barnsley

Former West Brom midfielder and pundit Carlton Palmer has suggested that he fears that Valerien Ismael is going to be walking into a club with issues behind the scenes if he completes his switch from Barnsley.

It is now being widely reported that Ismael is likely to be the man to finally end West Brom’s long and drawn-out search for a replacement for Sam Allardyce this summer.

That comes with the Baggies thought to have now agreed the compensation fee with the Tykes that would free up the 45-year-old to move to the Hawthorns.

The Baggies have already seen attempts to bring Chris Wilder into the club this summer fall through, while David Wagner decided to join Swiss outfit Young Boys ahead of a move to West Brom.

That has led to a lot of frustration amongst supporters and concern over what is going on behind the scenes with Luke Dowling also leaving the club during that time.

Speaking to Transfer Tavern, Palmer suggested that he feels Ismael is walking into a club that are in a mess behind the scenes following on from all their managerial saga this summer. Although he did stress that it is a big opportunity for the 45-year-old.

He said: “The worry is for me, why so many people are turning down the job. It’s a massive club, big opportunity for somebody to take on.

“Alarm bells started ringing with me when Sam Allardyce turned the job down straight away because Sam’s not going to be offered too many more jobs. Why wouldn’t he have taken that job on if there was the opportunity to bring them back?

“All these other managers turning the job down, seeing the director of sport Luke Dowling resign, there has to be an issue with how the club is run and how they want to run things going forward.”

The verdict

You have to completely agree with Palmer here, West Brom have been something of a shambles behind the scenes all the way through the summer period so far. It has taken them far too long to sort out who they want to be their next permanent manager and they have already seen a number of potential options come and go.

They seem to have finally settled upon Ismael and it is a promising appointment considering what he managed to achieve during his spell in charge of Barnsley last season. The 45-year-old will arrive with confidence and believe that he is the right man to take them to a promotion challenge in the Championship next term.

However, Ismael will be walking into an environment that has been a little chaotic this summer and also will have that new weight of expectation on his shoulders that he did not have at Oakwell. All of that means it is not going to be a straightforward task for him at the Hawthorns.