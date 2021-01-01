Pundit explains why Stoke City are ideal destination for Premier League transfer target

Noel Whelan believes that Tottenham’s Jack Clarke would benefit from a loan move to Stoke City this month, as three Championship clubs battle for his signature.

It has been reported that the Potters, Coventry and Sheffield Wednesday are all monitoring the 19-year-old, who is expected to be able to leave Spurs on loan.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan explained why the Staffordshire outfit are the best fit for Clarke.

“Look at where the teams are – Stoke City, they’re having a pretty decent season this year. I know Michael O’Neill, he was at Coventry when I was there, he’s a very good man and a good player. I think he’s turned around Stoke City, quite frankly, from what they were to where they are now.

“He’s doing a pretty good job and I think he probably would get the best out of Jack Clarke.”

Clarke’s career has stalled somewhat in the past few years since he burst onto the scene with Leeds United.

He has had mixed loan spells back with the Whites and with QPR in the previous campaign, where he hasn’t managed to make a consistent impact.

O’Neill is desperate for attacking reinforcements at Stoke following a season-ending injury for Tyrese Campbell.

The verdict

It’s pretty clear that Clarke needs to move this month to get regular minutes, and you can’t really argue with Whelan’s assessment.

Stoke are hoping to win promotion, unlike the other two clubs, so that makes them an attractive option for Spurs, whilst they are also in need of more attacking options.

So, it’s a deal that suits all parties, and it’s one that could get finalised pretty quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.