Pundit explains why Aston Villa have edge over Leeds United in transfer tussle

Darren Bent believes that working with Dean Smith again will give Aston Villa the edge over Leeds United in the race for Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma.

The Brentford pair were outstanding in the Championship last season but a play-off final defeat to Fulham condemned the Londoners to another year in the second-tier. Therefore, it seems inevitable that the duo will leave the Bees and it has been reported that Leeds and Villa are monitoring the attackers.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Bent explained how reuniting with Smith, who brought both to Griffin Park when he was in charge, will make a move to Villa Park very appealing to the pair.

“It’s humongous because now you’ve got a familiar face there and you’ve got a manager that believes in you. You’ve had a manager that’s signed you, gave you your chance at Brentford, you’ve done well there and now he’s secured Premier League survival, he’s thinking: ‘Right, I want to come and get you.’ That is humongous, it’s massive.

“If Leeds come in for them two and so do Aston Villa, I can genuinely see them two guys going to Villa because they know Dean Smith.”

The verdict

You can understand what Bent is saying here as there’s no denying that the chance to link up with a former manager will be a factor.

However, the opportunity to play for Bielsa is something that will appeal to most players so it would be naive to think that the Argentinian couldn’t convince the players to move to Elland Road.

Ultimately, there’s going to be plenty of interest in the Brentford men and any interested clubs are going to have to see off plenty of competition to do the deals.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.