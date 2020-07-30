Pundit explains how West Ham might be able to seal deal for QPR ace

Former West Ham man Frank McAvennie reckons that the Irons could sign Ebere Eze this summer from QPR, but only if Felipe Anderson and maybe Jordan Hugill are offloaded.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Hammers player explained how it was his desire to see the Irons back up in the top half of the table but that good players were needed in this summer’s transfer window.

Eze is one man that is being linked with a move to the Irons right now and, according to McAvennie, if Anderson leaves the club – at the least – that will make room for the QPR star to switch west London for east.

He said:

“We have attacking midfielders but if we offload Anderson then that deal is possible. We can then get Eze in.

“If Hugill can be a part of that deal – even better. Then we can offload somebody else. That would be a smart move.”

The Verdict

Eze is getting heavily linked with West Ham at the moment and it is clear that there is going to be speculation around his future for the whole window.

The Irons will want to have a better season than the one just gone and McAvennie clearly thinks getting the Hoops star in, and moving on Anderson and perhaps Hugill as part of a swap deal, could be part of the answer.

Let’s see if that is what the Irons manage to do, as we come to the end of the first week in the transfer window.