Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield United should only consider a summer move for Preston North End's Emil Riis if they fail to gain promotion to the Premier League this summer.

There was an incredible amount of debate about the future of Emil Riis in January, but he stayed at Preston and will now see the season out in Lancashire. However, his contract at Deepdale is due to expire in June.

North End supporters will not be surprised that Emil Riis has been one of their club's main goal-getters again this term, but the ace has previously been placed on Sheffield United's transfer wishlist ahead of the January window, as reported by the Sheffield Star.

It is likely that his future lies elsewhere this summer, albeit it is not clear whether the Blades will revive their interest in the Dane heading into the summer of 2025.

Carlton Palmer issues Sheffield United, Emil Riis verdict

Ex-England international and current EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes that the striker is a quality Championship operator but is not convinced that he could make the jump to the Premier League next term with Chris Wilder's side.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "Emil Riis, Preston North End’s striker, is out of contract at the end of the season.

"He’s been linked with a move to Sheffield United in the summer. I don’t know if Chris Wilder will be looking for him if they are promoted to the Premier League. I know Wilder was looking at him when he wanted reinforcements in the Championship.

"He’s proven at that level. They are going to need better, no disrespect to him. They are going to need better quality than Emil Riis if they are going to be in the top-flight.

"He’s holding out on a contract at Preston North End, and that leaves him in a very strong position. He’s already hit multiple goals this season, so that leaves him in a strong position - one for another Championship club to come in and sign him.

"I don’t see him being good enough for the Premier League. I think he’s a very, very good player in the Championship. He leads the line very well, and so we will have to wait and see.

"He’s obviously going to assess his options in the summer, as he’s obviously out of contract. He will be looking at a really decent pay day in the Championship.

"But I do not think he’s good enough for Sheffield United. And I know that Wilder was interested in him but that was when he was looking at players to recruit for this level."

Interest is likely to mount in Emil Riis this summer irrespective of Sheffield United stance

There will be plenty of heads being turned by the prospect of Riis becoming available as a free agent this summer, with the Danish striker currently in the last few months of his contract at Preston.

Riis would be sure-fire Championship experience for a number of teams and remains a peak-age striker as well. The 26-year-old has continually proven to be a menace in the final third for the Lilywhites when fit.

Fitness has been somewhat of a concern, given he spent nearly a year out in 2023 with a knee injury, but he has a keen eye for goal and his physical attributes have seen him relish the battle with opposing defenders, as well as helping bring others into play.

Consistently netting in a low-scoring Preston side - including a 20-goal return in all competitions in 2021/22 - Riis could be the seasoned player that enhances a number of sides, but that is unlikely to be Sheffield United with their wealth of options in attack.

The Dane is a high-volume shooter who has recently been living up to his xG metrics. Riis could be the finishing touch in games where that action is lacking, but Preston will be desperate not to lose him in the meantime.