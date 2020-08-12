Pundit excited by potential for 27 goal arrival at Leeds United

Paul Robinson has said that Odsonne Edouard would be the most exciting signing for Leeds United this summer window in terms of their reported striking targets, as quoted by MOT Leeds.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League but there can be little doubt that they need to add to their squad in various different areas.

Indeed, up front is one position that needs more options as Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts, to an extent, are the only senior options they’ve got to lead the line.

Many are getting linked right now, then, but it sounds as though Edouard could be the one that former stopper Robinson likes the look of most of all, with him scoring 27 goals in all competitions last season.

He said:

“Edouard has all the quality and he’s done it in the Scottish Premiership but, no disrespect to Celtic or the SPL, he hasn’t done it in the Premier League and we won’t know until we see him there.

“However, he’s certainly shown he’s got all the attributes you need to be a success in the Premier League.

“He’s an exciting player I’d love to see at Leeds. Of all the strikers that Leeds could bring in, he’s the one that excites me the most – if they could get it over the line.”

The Verdict

Edouard might not have played in the Premier League before but he has shone in the Scottish Premiership and, perhaps more crucially for Leeds given the standard they are playing at next year, he has also excelled in the Europa League.

Whether or not they can get him, though, is a completely different prospect to consider altogether as the Hoops are bound to fight to keep hold of him with their season already underway.