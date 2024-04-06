Highlights Solskjaer could be a contender for the Sunderland managerial role, bringing his experience and desire to work with young players.

The Black Cats have a track record of giving youth a chance, setting records for starting XI age. Solskjaer has a similar history at Manchester United.

Former players like Diallo have succeeded on loan at Sunderland, and Palmer believes Solskjaer's connections could benefit the club.

With Sunderland biding their time in naming a new manager after the disastrous appointment of Michael Beale earlier in the campaign, a number of different names have been rumoured to be interested in the role with the Black Cats.

Beale was given the boot after just 12 games in charge at the Stadium of Light, having taken over from Tony Mowbray in December; winning just four matches in that time as the Mackems slipped out of playoff contention.

Mike Dodds was named as interim boss until the end of the season as the Wearsiders looked to steady the ship before appointing their new boss, although recent results won’t have done much to lighten the mood in the north east.

With the likes of Paul Heckingbottom, Will Still and Danny Röhl all said to be in the conversation for the next appointment, another familiar face is on the bookmakers odds list, and that is former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Palmer: Solskjaer ‘would be a good recruitment’ for Sunderland

The Norwegian hasn’t been in work since leaving Old Trafford in 2021, when his three year spell in charge of the Red Devils came to an end after a series of defeats to start the 21/22 campaign.

Famous for his Champions League winning strike in the 1999 final against Bayern Munich, the 51-year-old has had previous managerial experience in his homeland with Molde, where he won two national league titles, as well as an ill-fated spell in charge of Cardiff City in 2014.

Despite his lack of recent managerial experience, former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer believes the ‘Baby Faced Assassin’ could be the man to turn things around on Wearside next season.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer said: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t worked since he was sacked as manager of Manchester United in 2021 where he spent three years in the job.

“Solskjaer obviously won’t cost them any compensation, so it’s more of a question of whether Ole would be interested under the restraints that Sunderland want to work under.

“That means signing relatively young players with no experience, signing them for low fees and then selling them for big money.

“Ole would obviously want to get back into management and Sunderland are a big club.”

Sunderland's record-breaking achievement during the 23/24 Championship season

Sunderland have made a name for themselves in recent years for their attitude towards blooding young players, whatever their age, and giving them plenty of experience at Championship level.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United domestic managerial record Matches 127 Wins 59 Draws 32 Losses 36 Win % 46.5% Source: Premier League

Jack Clarke is a prime example of that, with the 23-year-old playing over 80 times for the club already, and being linked with £20 million moves to a number of Premier League sides as a result of his marvellous displays.

16-year-old Chriss Rigg is another example of a star being given plenty of game time, with the teenager becoming the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history earlier in the campaign in the League Cup against Crewe Alexandra.

The Black Cats constantly put out the youngest average age of a starting XI in the Championship, and set the record for the youngest ever starting lineup with an average age of 21.0 years earlier in the campaign in a 4-2 defeat to Southampton.

Utilising young players will be no big deal for Solskjaer, who equalled Sir Matt Busby’s record of giving eight Manchester United players their first team debuts during the 19/20 season, which shows how willing he is to give youth a chance when he is in charge.

The Mackems have had success with loaning players from the Red Devils before, with Amad Diallo having a successful season in the north-east in the previous campaign, and Palmer believes that link could be reestablished if the Norwegian takes the role.

“I think Solskjaer would be a good appointment for them, and with his links to Manchester United it would aid them in bringing young players to the football club on loan.

“Tony Mowbray was able to get them into the playoffs last season, so with the right balance between young players and senior players they could do really well.”