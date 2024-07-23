Highlights Burnley busy with transfers: Scott Parker new Head Coach, money spent on Maxime Esteve and Mike Tresor.

Major changes in goalkeeper position: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Arijanet Muric out, Vaclav Hladky in, James Trafford possibly sold.

Mark Travers eyed as a potential replacement for Trafford, with Scott Parker familiar with him from Bournemouth stint.

Burnley have been rather busy in the summer transfer window so far.

Earlier this month, Scott Parker was announced as the new Burnley Head Coach following Vincent Kompany's big move to Bayern Munich, but as well as a managerial change, there has been plenty of movement in terms of players.

A fair amount of money has been spent on the squad for next season, with most of it being spent on Maxime Esteve and Mike Tresor, who spent time on loan with the Clarets last campaign.

Related Both Ipswich Town and Burnley have benefitted from summer switch but Clarets are true winners: View Burnley have signed former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, while Aro Muric has made the move to Portman Road.

The position in the squad that has seen the most movement by far is the goalkeepers, as Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Arijanet Muric both departed for fees, with Ipswich's Vaclav Hladky arriving at Turf Moor after helping the Tractor Boys achieve promotion.

It now looks as though a third Burnley stopper could be on his way out as James Trafford could be sold for a sensible fee. The 21-year-old was most recently linked with a move to Newcastle United, with Burnley asking for £30 million. The Clarets may be tempted to cash in on Trafford, which would leave a space open in the goalkeeping department.

Hladky would, then, most likely be Burnley's first-choice next season, but there is a new name on their radar should Trafford depart.

Burnley eye Bournemouth's Mark Travers

If Burnley do cash in on James Trafford this summer, then they will consider Mark Travers as his replacement, according to Alan Nixon via his Patreon. The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour at Premier League, Bournemouth, and could be looking for a fresh challenge next season.

Burnley will no doubt be looking for an immediate return to the top flight next season, and after the signing of Ipswich's Vaclav Hladky, Travers could be the perfect alternative.

Scott Parker is very familiar with the goalkeeper after his managerial stint with the Cherries a couple of years ago. Travers played the best football of his career under Parker, keeping a whopping 20 clean sheets in 45 league starts.

Mark Travers' 2021/22 Championship stats, as per Fotmob Apps Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Saves 45 39 20 119

The 43-year-old would be hoping Travers can replicate that form next season if he does sign him, in order to give his side the best chance of promotion.

Carlton Palmer reacts to the Mark Travers development

A move for Mark Travers will most likely suit all parties, as Burnley would be getting a competent Championship goalkeeper, while Bournemouth free up their wage bill. Former England international and current pundit, Carlton Palmer, spoke exclusively to Football League World to offer his thoughts on the matter.

"Burnley have already taken ex-Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, and he's obviously come in as number one, but the interest is to take Travers, at 25, as his understudy and to give him good competition for places.

"He's under contract at Bournemouth until 2027, so Bournemouth will be in no rush to cash in this season. However, he isn't first-choice at the Cherries, so he may seek first-team football elsewhere.

"Scott Parker knows Travers really well and he would add competition to their goalkeeping department. He's a Republic of Ireland international, and he's had four caps under his belt so far.

"At the end of the day, Scott Parker clearly wants to strengthen his goalkeeping department, and he knows the players well, and that's always a go-to with managers. You bring in players that you know and that you've worked with, so that could be good business for Scott."