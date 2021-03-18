Aston Villa
Pundit drops hint over future of Swansea City’s Premier League loanee
On loan Swansea City midfielder Conor Hourihane may have played his last game for parent club Aston Villa, former Scotland international Alan Hutton has suggested.
Hourihane joined Swansea on loan from Villa back in the January transfer window, and has since gone on to impress at The Liberty Stadium.
The 30-year-old has scored five goals and provided one assist in 14 appearances in all competitions for Swansea, as they look to mount a push for promotion back to the Premier League.
But despite Hourihane’s impact, and the quality he undoubtedly possesses, it seems Hutton still feels that the midfielder’s association with Villa could soon be coming to an end.
Speaking to Football Insider about the situation Hourihane finds himself in, Hutton said: “This is a difficult one for me. He’s a fantastic player, I always knew how good he is or can be. He’s gone out and he’s shown that again.
“We know he got tired and frustrated with his lack of game time and he chose the right option.
“You just wonder. Obviously (Morgan) Sanson coming in, and they’ve probably still got an eye on maybe another one coming in during the summer. Would his time be up at Villa?”
Indeed, it seems Hutton does feel as though a permanent move to Swansea may not be a bad option for Hourihane, with the former Aston Villa defender going on to add: “I hate to say it because he’s been there such a long time and a good servant to the club.
“If you’re not getting that game time you want and you’re happy elsewhere, you have to stay where you are.”
Since joining Villa from Barnsley back in 2017, Hourihane has made 150 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 29 goals and helping them win promotion to the Premier League during the 2018/19 season.
As things stand, there is still just over a year remaining on Hourihane’s contract with Villa, securing his future in the Midlands until the summer of 2022.
The Verdict
It does seem as though Hutton has a fair point here.
With Villa coping well in the Premier League without him this season, it does seem as though it would be hard for Hourihane to force his way back into Dean Smith’s side, were he to return to Villa Park.
The midfielder’s contract situation also means that this summer could be Villa’s last chance to receive a fee for Hourihane, meaning a move elsewhere at that point could be best for all parties.
Indeed, when you consider the impact he has made during his time at The Liberty Stadium, you do feel as though there would be more than a few of a Swansea persuasion, who would be keen to see Hourihane back on a permanent basis.