Pundit drops hint over future of Swansea City’s Premier League loanee

On loan Swansea City midfielder Conor Hourihane may have played his last game for parent club Aston Villa, former Scotland international Alan Hutton has suggested.

Hourihane joined Swansea on loan from Villa back in the January transfer window, and has since gone on to impress at The Liberty Stadium.

The 30-year-old has scored five goals and provided one assist in 14 appearances in all competitions for Swansea, as they look to mount a push for promotion back to the Premier League.

But despite Hourihane’s impact, and the quality he undoubtedly possesses, it seems Hutton still feels that the midfielder’s association with Villa could soon be coming to an end.

Speaking to Football Insider about the situation Hourihane finds himself in, Hutton said: “This is a difficult one for me. He’s a fantastic player, I always knew how good he is or can be. He’s gone out and he’s shown that again.