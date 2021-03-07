Pundit discusses prospect of Sunderland securing high-profile summer transfer

Kevin Campbell believes that a return to Sunderland will appeal to Jermain Defoe, providing the Black Cats win promotion this season.

The 38-year-old is currently with Rangers, but he has struggled to make an impact as they won the league this season, making just 11 league appearances, with many from the bench.

Therefore, as his contract is set to expire in the summer, it has been reported that Defoe will leave Ibrox, although he still wants to carry on playing.

A move back down south will appeal to the player, and Sunderland are a club that’s close to Defoe’s heart, after he enjoyed an outstanding two-and-a-half years on Wearside, even though it ended in relegation.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell claimed a return to the Stadium of Light could be on the cards if Lee Johnson’s side go up.

“There’s a chance, maybe. He will always be a threat because he’s got the knowledge and know-how in and around the box. The key is Sunderland getting promoted. That’s the spanner in the works. But if that is the case, I’m sure it’s an offer Jermaine will entertain.”

The Black Cats are currently fourth in League One, as they continued their fine form with a win over Rochdale yesterday.

The verdict

The prospect of Defoe returning to Sunderland would surely excite the fans, as despite his age, he is still in good shape.

His lack of minutes this season have stemmed from the number of strikers Steven Gerrard has, but Defoe will still have something to offer next season.

As Campbell says, it’s hard to see him dropping below the Championship, so if Sunderland do go up it’s something that could happen. And, the role he can play in helping youngsters and setting high standards on the training ground would surely make him an attractive option.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.