Highlights Norwich City's recent run of poor results, including four defeats in their last five games, has raised concerns among fans and put David Wagner's job as manager in jeopardy.

Wagner's defensive tactics have come under heavy criticism, with a lot of defensive mistakes leading to goals conceded.

While Norwich's form is currently unacceptable, there is still hope for improvement and a chance to climb up the table, with the squad having quality and a manageable gap to the play-off places. However, another loss could lead to more questions about Wagner's future.

Adrian Clarke feels that David Wagner could be on his ‘last legs’ as Norwich City boss due to their concerning recent run.

Norwich City extend winless run

After a positive start to the campaign, the Canaries have failed to win in their last five games, which includes four defeats. Stretching it back further, they have lost six of their last eight, picking up just four points.

So, the fans are understandably concerned, and they have made their feelings known in recent games, with the players and Wagner coming in for fierce criticism.

The latest loss came on Saturday, as they fell to a 3-1 loss at Sunderland despite taking the lead.

It means the Norfolk outfit are now 17th in the table, and they’re six points away from the play-off places, which will have been the target for Norwich this season.

What has Adrian Clarke said about David Wagner?

When the fans turn on the manager it’s always difficult, as they can often pressure the board into making a decision.

And, speaking on the ‘What the EFL!?’ podcast, Clarke explained why Wagner’s job is under serious threat right now.

“Wagner might be on his last legs after a really promising start to the season, but the bulk of Norwich fans have lost faith in him. Obviously, defensively they’re making a lot of mistakes. Shane Duffy had a stinker at Sunderland, who deserve credit.”

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Will Norwich City sack David Wagner?

Historically, the Norwich hierarchy has given their managers time, and there’s nothing to suggest that Wagner is going to lose his job imminently.

However, we all know that results are everything, and the reality is that Norwich’s form right now is unacceptable.

Another concern is the performances, as the team are conceding too many goals, and they’re throwing away leads, which is always the sign of a bad side.

It’s not all doom and gloom though, as the Canaries can get back on track, because there is quality in the squad, and the gap to the play-offs isn’t huge. But, they clearly need a win to get back on track, and to raise the confidence levels, and they will hope it comes against Blackburn this weekend.

In fairness, it’s also worth noting the injury situation, which has robbed Norwich of some key players, with Josh Sargent the big one, as he offers so much to the team up top.

Should they fall to another loss though, then more questions will be asked, and Wagner is experienced enough to know that this run can’t go on and on if he wants to stay in his role.

What next for Norwich?

As mentioned, they face Blackburn on Sunday, and that will be a very tough game for Norwich, as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men have started to find their form, winning three of their last four.

So, it will be a stern test, but most Championship games are like that, and it’s a chance for the Yellows to get three points in front of their own supporters.