Pundit discusses controversial moments in Huddersfield’s play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest

Noel Whelan criticised the officials as Huddersfield Town were controversially beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest in the play-off final at Wembley yesterday.

A Levi Colwill own goal ultimately decided the game, although that didn’t tell the whole story, with the Terriers livid that they weren’t awarded two penalties in the second half.

That anger seemed justified when the incidents were shown and the game did have VAR in operation but it was decided on both occasions that referee Jon Moss had not made a clear and obvious mistake.

And, speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United player Whelan did not agree.

“I think Jon Moss has got a lot to answer for. It won’t have been the way he wanted to bow out. However, he deserves the criticism. I think they were both penalties. Maybe the first one would have taken some looking at on the VAR – but the second, wow – it was stonewall.

“If you’re Carlos Corberan, you’re right to feel very aggrieved. Again, the VAR was ignored. It’s a farce. What’s the point of bringing it in if you’re not going to use it?”

The verdict

There’s no getting away from the fact these were two big calls that went against Huddersfield and it’s hard to see why considering VAR was available.

You can understand why Moss didn’t give either decision, even though they appeared to be the wrong calls, but it’s wrong that he wasn’t sent to the monitor to check.

So, Huddersfield are understandably furious and Forest did get lucky, although they won’t care one bit and can rightly point to some decisions that went against them earlier in the season.

