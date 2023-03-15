Sheffield United and Middlesbrough will both be looking to deliver the goods on a consistent basis between now and the end of the campaign as they aim to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Boro closed the gap to the Blades to three points last night following their draw with Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium.

United will earn the opportunity to extend their lead over Michael Carrick’s side this evening when they head to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

Promotion for either side later this year would provide an opportunity to spend a considerable amount of money in the upcoming transfer window.

Both Boro and United have been linked with a move for one of the Championship’s most exciting talents ahead of the summer.

According to GiveMeSport, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are both considering a move for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott if they make it to the top-flight.

Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley, West Ham United and Newcastle United are also believed to be in the hunt for Scott’s signature.

The 19-year-old has provided seven direct goal contributions for the Robins this season and is expected to feature for his side tonight when they face Luton Town.

Making reference to Scott, pundit Carlton Palmer has suggested that a move to Middlesbrough or Sheffield United could appeal to the midfielder as he will be more likely to play for these two teams in the top-flight next season.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "He’s got the pick of whichever club he wants in the Premier League and the club’s coming up.

"He’s going to command a fee I would think of about £25m - £30m.

"So, both Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, if promoted, could afford to pay that for him.

"You know, it’s one of those things that I’ve always said, as a young player the problem that you’ve got when you go to a big club is that you don’t want to go there and not be playing and wasting time of your career.

"So, you end up going to a Spurs and getting loaned back out.

"I think a Middlesbrough or a Sheffield United would appeal.

"I mean, Sheffield United, if they get this new owner in, he’s supposed to have money afoot so I think they may do a Nottingham Forest and spend a lot of money.

"So both of those clubs come into the hunt, but they both have to get promoted.

"Well, I think both will get promoted as it stands at the moment, one automatic and one via the play-offs."

The Verdict

Palmer makes a good point regarding what would be best for Scott in terms of his career as while moving to a team like Spurs who are regularly competing for a place in the top-six of the Premier League is appealing, he will not be guaranteed game-time and could end up leaving on loan.

The midfielder will unquestionably have a better chance of featuring for the Blades or Middlesbrough as they do not possess as much as quality in this area of the pitch in comparison with some of the aforementioned Premier League sides.

Whereas the Robins will demand a significant fee for Scott’s services due to the fact that his contract at Ashton Gate is set to run until 2025, splashing the cash on the teenager would be a wise move by Boro or United as he possesses a great deal of potential.

By learning from the guidance of the right manager, Scott is likely to improve significantly as a player over the course of the coming seasons.