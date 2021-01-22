Pundit delivers West Ham United vs Doncaster Rovers prediction ahead of FA Cup clash

Doncaster Rovers face a tough test as they face West Ham United in the FA Cup fourth round.

Darren Moore’s side are enjoying an excellent season in League One so far and find themselves firmly in the mix to secure promotion to the Championship.

The hope for them would be that a cup upset against a Premier League opponent could give them the sort of boost to take them through the rest of the season.

However West Ham are looking very impressive at the moment.

David Moyes’ side are currently sitting in seventh place in the top flight and are actually just two points away from the top four after an excellent start to the season.

They’ll be eyeing a cup run for sure, and according to Mark Lawrenson, it’s unlikely that the Hammers will slip up here with a 2-1 win predicted for the home side.

Writing for the BBC, Lawrenson said: “Doncaster play some good football and are going well at the top of League One. I just think the Hammers will get the job done, though.

“David Moyes’ side have won three in a row in the Premier League and have not lost since before Christmas but, on top of that, they are hardly conceding any goals either.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to look past West Ham United here.

David Moyes’ side are looking hugely impressive this term and they’ll be determined to make a big push for a successful cup run.

For Doncaster this will be a big challenge and as long as they aren’t on the receiving end of a hammering, Darren Moore will be happy.