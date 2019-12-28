Pundit delivers verdict on why Arsenal starlet deserves credit for Leeds United spell

David Prutton has hailed Eddie Nketiah’s conduct as his Leeds United future hangs in the balance.

The loan start has endured a frustrating spell in West Yorkshire after playing second fiddle to Patrick Bamford.

This has led to reports suggesting that the Arsenal man could be recalled by the Premier League giants as they look to secure regular first team football for one of their top starlets.

It remains to be seen whether Nketiah will be recalled by the Gunners in the January transfer window, but regardless of what happens the young striker can hold his head high, according to Prutton.

Writing for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Prutton said: “The Eddie Nketiah situation is also going to come to a head and it could be a vital one.

“It’s strange for him because he seems happy at the club but knows he needs minutes. It is as much a major decision for himself as it is for Leeds as to whether he remains at Elland Road past the January transfer window.

“I think Leeds understand they have a player who can impact a game at any moment and we have seen that when he has had his minutes he’s looked to make that difference.

“It was a slight bit of misfortune that when he was finally going to get his first start he got injured, but that’s the luck of football sometimes.

“He misses that game, Patrick Bamford breaks his scoring duck and that’s it.

"It will be intriguing to see what happens because, with all due respect to Leeds, he hasn't come from Arsenal to sit on the bench and replacing his quality next month would be a difficult task.

“He gives Bamford competition for that starting spot which is vitally important. Everyone knows Patrick has a decisive role in the team and Bielsa even said that when he wasn’t scoring he was imperative to how they play.

“But the more competition for places the better, and you just never know what might happen if he were to leave with injuries or suspensions.

“Bristol City were obviously very interested in the summer and will no doubt be keeping an eye on the situation. It would be a massive kick in the teeth if he were to go out on loan to a Championship rival and start scoring because you’d be left thinking ‘what if?’

“Bamford made the point of needing him for the rest of the season and it is credit to Nketiah that he has almost voiced his frustration in a very eloquent way when he’s been asked.

“Eddie is a young player who wants to play but for him to be that type of character who is still part of the squad and group ethos is testament to the way he has approached being a Leeds United player.” The verdict Eddie Nketiah’s time at Leeds United has certainly been frustrating for the player. Despite his undoubted talent, something has stopped him truly proving himself to Marcelo Bielsa as he looks to establish himself as the club’s first choice striker. It’s understandable why Arsenal may also be frustrated by the arrangement, something which Ian Wright is sympathetic towards.