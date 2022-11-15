Pundit delivers verdict on “vital” Sheffield Wednesday victory as Owls close the gap from Ipswich and Plymouth

Sheffield Wednesday inflicted further pressure on the top two positions in League One at the weekend, taking advantage by being the only team in the top five to secure all three points.

Alex Mighten’s 24th-minute strike proved to be the difference as the Owls ran out as 1-0 winners at Accrington Stanley.

On a six-game unbeaten run, and keeping three clean sheets in the process, Sheffield Wednesday now sit a mere point from the division’s top-six positions.

Sharing his thoughts on Sheffield Wednesday and their promotion push after their victory in Lancashire, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “It was an important weekend for Sheffield Wednesday.

“Ipswich and Plymouth have been setting a phenomenal pace and I was unsure whether they’d be able to keep that pace up. As we see now, with Plymouth, Ipswich, Portsmouth, all drawing and Peterborough getting beat.

“So, it was vital for Sheffield Wednesday to get that win. They’re now a point behind Ipswich, five points behind Plymouth and are in a great position going into the Christmas period.”

The verdict

The Owls possess an excellent squad full of higher-level quality and they are currently proving that at the moment.

Taking advantage of what has been a rather kind set of fixtures, Sheffield Wednesday will need to improve their form against the division’s best as they continue their pursuit of achieving automatic promotion.

Darren Moore’s side have positioned themselves well to capitalise on any further slip-ups from the current top two, in what is proving to be extremely competitive at the top end of the third tier.

Possessing venom at the top end of the pitch and proving to be resilient in their defensive third, the Owls will be eager to continue this form into a busy Christmas period.