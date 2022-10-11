Pundit delivers verdict on Sheffield Wednesday target who was previously linked with Sheffield United and Luton Town

Sheffield Wednesday are keeping an eye on 18-year-old Motherwell defender Max Johnston, as per a report from the Daily Record.

The teenager, who is currently on loan at Cove Rangers in the Scottish Championship, has featured three times in the league since his September arrival, already chipping in with an assist in that time.

The young right-back enjoyed a productive loan stint with Queen of the South last season and in March he was attracting interest from Sheffield United and Luton Town, as per a report from the Daily Record.

Addressing Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in the young full-back, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “They’ve lost far too many young youngsters who come through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday. And, if you’re going to build a football club, it can’t always be about money.

“So, it’s about signing good youngsters, Max is one of them. They’ve set up a new scouting system to identify good youngsters to bring into the football club that they can develop.

“And, that’s the way forward. You have to move early on these things because already with Max, I believe Luton and Sheffield United are very much tracking him as well.”

The verdict

Johnston is a player that is likely to be on a lot of club’s lists south of the border, given his ability to impress in a senior set up aged just 18.

A player with an exciting future ahead of him, it will be interesting to see where the next destination will be for the young defender, if he is to depart Motherwell in the not so distant future.

Proving to be an attacking threat, and comfortable in his own defensive third, Johnston is someone who has benefited greatly from playing senior football at a young age.

Already facing competition from the Championship, it will be a difficult one for the Owls to complete.