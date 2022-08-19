Pundit delivers verdict on recent loan agreement between Manchester United and QPR

QPR have completed the loan signing of Manchester United full-back Ethan Laird, with the 21-year-old impressing during a temporary spell away with Swansea City last time out.

Summoned to the starting XI during Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at home against Blackpool, Laird was one of the better performers on the night, displaying attacking intent, good defensive positioning and a real tenacity to his play.

Laird will be hoping that he can emerge as a regular starter at QPR this season, with the young wing-back making considerable progress when featuring regularly for MK Dons and then the Swans.

Sharing his thoughts on the Manchester United man’s loan move to QPR, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “It’s a good signing for them.

“Watford were very, very keen to sign him but they want him to get first team football and he can’t be guaranteed first team football at Watford.

“And, we’ll have to see how he goes. I mean he’s an exceptional young talent to have at right back. He can play right-back or right-wing-back.

The hardest QPR quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 Who did QPR start the season against? Sunderland Blackburn Middlesbrough Swansea

“So we’ll have to see how he goes but this is what these young kids need. They need game-time.”

The verdict

Despite losing at home last night, there were certainly some positives to take from last night’s display, with Laird’s performance one of those plus points.

More effective as a wing-back than a full-back, Laird has all the required abilities to thrive under Michael Beale this season, with Laird’s pace and final product causing lots of problems for the Seasiders last night.

He also seemed to work very well with Tyler Roberts, with the pair looking a level above at times on the right-hand side.

Consistent minutes within a team who will be hoping to compete at the top-end of the division come May will be the objective for Laird and something that will bolster his chances of future selection at Manchester United.